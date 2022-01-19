Statesboro High School placed on lockdown due to possible safety threat, BCS says

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Bulloch County Schools (BCS) officials, Statesboro High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday. BCSD says the lockdown was issued so they could investigate a possible safety threat.

BCS says increased law enforcement is on the campus.

Movement inside the building has also been limited. BCS asks people not to try to contact the school during the lockdown.

BCS says the lockdown may extend through the entire school day.

