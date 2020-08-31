Statesboro high in list of cities where coronavirus outbreak is worst according to report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to data collected by the New York Times, Statesboro is among the nation’s metropolitan areas where the coronavirus “outbreak is the worst now” and is among the top cities “where new cases are rising the fastest.”

According to the New York Times data Statesboro ranked sixth in metro areas with the greatest number of new cases, relative to their population, in the last two weeks.

The New York Times also ranked Statesboro fifth of cities where new cases are rising the fastest.

See the New York Times’ data and report here.