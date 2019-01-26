Statesboro has a new resource center working to protect children

STATESBORO, Ga.,(WSAV)- There is a new resource in Statesboro working to protect children, it's Operation Kidsafe, a local child safety center.

The center is the only one in Southeast Georgia. The purpose is to make sure parents are equipped if something bad were to ever happen to their kids, like them being abducted or going missing.

The facility's owner , Dan York, said in those situations parents usually just have a photo, but more is needed.

"The finger print is crucial because unfortunately an identification, or in today's world with DNA and everything else, the finger print left someplace is an important aspect in order for them to be able to locate and understand where the child is," York said.

That's why York said it's best to be prepared. To do that, parents can bring their kids in to be photgraphed and finger printed. It'll then be put on an identification poster.

York said even though the poster offers key details which could be helpful to law enforcement in an emergency, he said it also offers important safety advice.

"You want to make sure that your child understands that, if somebody strange would come to them that they don't know, the first thing that they should do is find somebody that is familiar with them. Go talk and tell the person familiar with them that somebody is asking them questions," York said.

York added he hopes parents all across the region will take advantage of the center's resources .

"50 miles out we'll do fairs, festivals anything where the family is coming to the event and the children will be there. We prefer to have the family there in order to make sure that we're handing over the documentation to the parents," York explained.

He also said it only takes two minutes for the ID poster to be made and they should be updated each year.

York also wants to ensure parents that the center will not do anything with the child's information. Once it's printed onto the poster they delete it from their machine.

