STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro residents will have to get used to new neighbors, with the city receiving applications for around 4,000 new housing units to come in the next few years.

“Development is coming,” said Kathy Field, director of planning and development.

This means new construction in the form of single-family homes, townhouses, apartments and student housing.

“It’s coming because of the Hyundai plant,” said Field. “It’s coming with the other vendors that are developing within the area so the jobs are coming and with the jobs comes a demand for housing.”

She said they want to attract more families who want to settle down in Statesboro.

With that in mind, developers are including amenities like dog parks, pools and playgrounds.

“We’re very enticing to developers,” said Field.

Field says housing in Statesboro is already in high demand, and with the necessary infrastructure to support more housing, developers are continuing to submit applications to build.

“Our numbers continue to climb,” said Field.

Field says the homes will be available to buy or rent, and prices will be more affordable because much of the new construction will include smaller spaces.