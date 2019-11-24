Statesboro gets ready for Thanksgiving with 12th annual Turkey Trot

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro community got in the holiday spirit Saturday with a little bit of turkey and a lot of exercise!

Nearly 350 runners and walkers came out to the 12th annual Statesboro Turkey Trot just ahead of Thanksgiving.

In addition to the main “trot”, a 5k, there was a mascot race and a children’s race. Organizers say the event is a fundraiser for programs like The Reach, Teacher of the Year, and innovation grants.

“It also raises awareness for public school education in the community,” Benjy Thompson from Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education said. “We tend to take that thing for granted, the education that we provide and our school system does a wonderful job. So we’re here to raise money, but also to raise awareness for the things that the schools do.”

The Statesboro Turkey Trot is sponsored by the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Schools. For more information on the event, visit the event’s Facebook page.