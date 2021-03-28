Statesboro food giveaway served 1,000 families, hopes to provide meals for week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Families in Statesboro had their trunks filled with a week’s supply of food provided from the Feed The Boro event at Statesboro High School.

For the past four months the Bulloch Feed the Boro program has held monthly events and handed out three boxes of food to struggling families. The program’s goal is to provide 1,000 families with meals at each event.

“The need just doesn’t go away,” Richard McCombs, Bulloch Feed the Boro Board Member, said.

McCombs said the families they help sometimes have to decide between buying medicine and food.

“Now they’re able to kind of be able to do a little bit of both of those and hopefully relieve some of the stress from their families,” McCombs said.

The first box contains grits, canned goods, pasta and more, the second box contains vegetables, produce and milk along with a third box containing three packages of chicken.

Second Harvest helps with the program by bringing the food to the event, but most of the funding comes through the city program, McCombs said. Georgia Southern’s Eagle Battalion ROTC, Alpha Phi Alpha and local Jaycee’s helped hand out the food to the families.

“We’ve always had volunteers, but this group was exceptional,” McCombs said. He said this volunteer group was able to move cars more efficiently than he’d seen in the past.

The next Feed The Boro event is expected to take place on April 10 at Southeast Bulloch High School.