Statesboro drug investigation leads to arrest, search for second suspect

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested one man linked to a drug investigation. Police issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect.

Police arrested Herbert Nathaniel Johnson, 32, of Statesboro on charges including Trafficking Cocaine, multiple counts of Sale of Cocaine and Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Statesboro Police also issued an arrest warrant for Quentin Lashawn Lanier, 31, of Statesboro.

Police say Lanier is wanted for Trafficking Cocaine, multiple counts of Sale of Cocaine and Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police say both men are linked to the sale of drugs from an address on Gordon Street in Statesboro.

SPD says undercover officers purchased crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana from the location on multiple occasions.

Investigators arrested Johnson while serving a search warrant of the address.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Lanier’s location to contact Officer Francois of SPD’s Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.