Statesboro delays plan to penalize blighted properties

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – The City of Statesboro is giving up for now on an attempt to penalize blighted properties with higher taxes.

The Statesboro City Council is tabling the plan, after the city’s mayor proposed a much lower levy. Instead, the decision will be made in February, after three new council members who defeated incumbents take office.

Earlier this month, the council voted in favor of a plan that would have imposed city property taxes on blighted properties that are seven times the normal tax rate.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar had opposed the steep penalty and wants to exempt all residential properties.