Statesboro cleanup event to be held Saturday, register here

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County residents have an opportunity to give back to their community at a cleanup event on Saturday.

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful and the Statesboro Tree Board are hosting the annual Fall Great American Cleanup event on Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Bulloch County Courthouse. Volunteers will spend the morning cleaning up trash in their assigned area.

All are invited to beautify the city and participate in the 2019 Greenfest event. Participants can volunteer individually or with a group of coworkers, friends or family members.

Volunteers are asked to register online or the morning of the event. All volunteers should arrive at the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn by 9 a.m. to complete the registration process and be given all the supplies they need to gather litter.

To register online, CLICK HERE.