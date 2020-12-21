Statesboro City Council passes on proposals for earlier Sunday alcohol sales, at-home and drive-thru services

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — City council members have passed on two alcohol-related proposals.

At a Dec. 15 city council meeting, Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar brought up a proposal that would have bumped up the time that beer and wine can be sold on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 11 in the morning.

The other proposal would have allowed alcohol to be sold via home delivery and drive-thru windows.

However, both proposals met the same fate at Tuesday’s meeting.

“So if we don’t vote to pass it, then it dies?” asked District 5 Councilwoman Shari Barr for clarification.

“Mhm,” replied McCollar.

Council members offered no comments on the two proposals other than asking for any support or objections from those who attended the meeting.

Both proposals failed due to lack of motions to approve or deny.

Earlier on as the meeting got underway, two community members spoke up about their opinions on the proposal related to home deliveries and drive-thru sales.

They included Charlotte Spell of the Bulloch County Alcohol and Drug Council, which has helped educate the community and prevent the use and abuse of substances since 1974.

The project coordinator shared that one of her organization’s main concerns about the proposal was its potential impact on underage drinking.

“Anytime that you open up another avenue for alcohol access, it can increase the risk of underage use,” Spell told WSAV News 3.

Another worry, she says, is about independent delivery drivers who aren’t properly trained to check identification and deny the beverages to underage drinkers.

Spell says at-home alcohol deliveries would also pose a threat for those in recovery.

“If a person can just pick up their phone and have that alcohol delivered to their home, then that takes away a deterrent of actually going out into the community and risking being seen by someone that knows that you are a person in recovery,” she said.

Spell notes that she was surprised at the failure of the proposals, but in a good way. She says she thought there would be more opposition from the community.

“I think that the focus, whenever we’re trying to mitigate COVID-19, should be on something besides easier access of alcohol,” Spell said.