Statesboro calling on the community for relief items to send to Louisiana

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ida has left parts of Louisiana shaken. Christian Social Ministry of Statesboro is doing its part to help heal hard hit areas in Baton Rouge.

Right now, the ministry has 12 four-foot containers full of nonperishable goods. However, they need more support if they want to fill their 53-foot trailer that hits the road this Saturday.

The Ministry is in need of baby supplies and especially water, which has been stagnant throughout the donation process.

For those looking to donate there are several drop-off locations to be aware of: