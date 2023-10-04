STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro community leaders break ground on a new eco-friendly project Wednesday, the only plastic recycling facility in the county.

The site, located south of Statesboro off Highway 301, will soon be able to recycle 25 million plastic bottles every day.

Coming 2025, German-owned company Revalyu’s first US plant will begin processing used plastics into small pellets that can be used to build new things, like yarn.

“The community here will be able to rally together over the next 15-20 years to get the recycling rate of this county much higher, get the students and the next generation passionate about environmental recycling, and hopefully have a much longer-term benefit to everybody in the area,” said Revalyu Founder, Vivek Tandon.

He announced today that his company’s recycled plastic uses less power and water while making less air pollution than regular plastic manufacturing.

County chairman Roy Thompson says beyond the environmental impact, the plant will benefit the county economically.

“The jobs it’s offering, that is the biggest thing,” said Thompson. “There should not be anybody that’s looking for a job in Bulloch that will not have a place to work if they so desire.”

Revalyu aims to recycle 200 million pounds of plastic annually.