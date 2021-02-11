Statesboro Police arrest suspect in January deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga, (WSAV) – Statesboro Police announce the arrest of a suspect in the murder of John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard, 32.
Police arrested Eliza John Boyd, 32, on a murder charges. Statesboro detectives and U.S. Marshals apprehended Boyd Thursday.
Police say Howard died after being shot multiple times on January 28th at Blakewood Apartments.
Statesboro Police say additional arrests will be forthcoming in this case.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Winskey or Det. Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov