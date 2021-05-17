Statesboro apartment shooting injures one; Police seek witnesses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured one person.

SPD says officers responded at 1:45 p.m. Sunday to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road in Statesboro for a shooting.

Police say a gunshot victim was transported to a medical center before officers arrived at the scene.

Officials say the 20-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was later transported to a Savannah hospital.

SPD detectives believe there were multiple witnesses in the complex who were present during the shooting who have not come forward.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.