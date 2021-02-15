Statesboro actor honored as 2021 Averitt Center’s Legend of the Arts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A crowd helped celebrate an honor for a local actor and former GSU professor at the Emma Kelly Theater in Statesboro Sunday afternoon.

Mical Whitaker had just wrapped up playing Al Lewis in the Sunshine Boys play when he was surprised with the announcement that he was named as the 2021 Averitt Center Legend of the Arts.

The title is bestowed on local artists who’ve made a substantial contribution to the arts in the Statesboro/Bulloch County area.

Organizers unveiled and dedicated a portrait to Whitaker.

Whitaker also celebrated his 80th birthday on the stage.