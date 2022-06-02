SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After yet another deadly school shooting last week, this time in Texas, school safety is front and center once again. Nationally and locally, the role of School Resource Officers (SRO’s) has continued to evolve over the years.

“The biggest thing that our SRO’s come in and want to discuss is making sure they not only represent their agency well but also work with the administrators to better service the kids,” said Danielle Rosa who supervises the School Resource Officer Program at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center

Campus Police for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools System (SCCPSS) say there are 74 SRO’s in the district. An officer at the school is expected to ‘go in immediately’ if there is a school shooter.

The Georgia Public Safety Training Center offers a free, 40-hour course for officers which includes lectures, tabletop scenarios and actual active shooter trainer.

“We give them the best case on how to handle a certain situation at their school,” said Rosa.

Dennis Marshal who is an instructor and an SRO himself said officers who take the weeklong training “just want to do the best they can, they want to make the best decisions they can.”

The course is not required but many SRO’s around the state do take the training.

Justin Pratt is the Campus Police Emergency Management Coordinator with SCCPSS. He says all new SRO’s definitely take the state training.

“And so they’ll go and they’ll learn not just active shooter but also how to engage students, how to interact with students,” said Pratt.

State instructors point out that SRO’s have a lot of safety issues to contend with beside a possible active shooter scenario. On a daily basis, there can be problem students and safety threats to schools or there may simply be students who need help in some way. They say an SRO can be the trusted contact that students may need, especially in terms of voicing a safety threat.

“We look at student threat assessments, making sure that kids know how to properly report things that may not seem right to them,” said Rosa.

Both Rosa and Marshal say the training can be modified to consider recent violent events at school or new information that is provided about how the event took place.

Rosa says for the most part that SRO’s seem dedicated to their jobs and to the students.

“I think if anything officers may just be stressed to make sure they can keep the school safe,” she said. “I would imagine any SRO right now after what happened here recently, is saying ‘I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen at my school.’ No on would want that.”

“I think mainly SRO’s just want support from their community because unfortunately as SRO’s we deal with so many situations and everybody wants us to make the perfect decision,” said Marshal. “The problem is we rarely have perfect information.”