SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The deepening of the Savannah Harbor is finally complete, but now the state of Georgia is reviewing whether another major project associated with trade at the port may be needed.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is undertaking a review of the Talmadge Bridge and whether the structure can accommodate every big ship that may be on the way.

“As many people have seen, some of these larger container ships that have come have had their antennas really close to bottom of the bridge. The draft should certainly help and that’s because they have deeper water to navigate now,” said GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry. “But those are the kinds of things we’re looking at as the ships continue to get bigger and bigger, to make sure that we’re prepared for what’s ahead.”

McMurry says it’s too early to tell what a solution might be. He says the study may take up to two years as they study the size of ships calling on the Port of Savannah and how to navigate future solutions.’

Griff Lynch, the executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority said the agency is funding the study.

“The current bridge at high water is about a 185-foot air draft from the bridge the water,” said Lynch. “To be competitive for the future, we need to be at least in the 215 to 220-foot range

Lynch says alternatives could include raising the existing bridge, building a new bridge or building a tunnel.

GDOT says any identified alternatives are several years down the road.

“It’s too early to actually say if the bridge needs to be replaced or modified or look for other solutions,” says McMurry. “So, we’re at the very early stages of just looking at what the future ships look like and what’s going to be in and out of the Port.”

Commissioner McMurry says when the study is done, they should be able to chart a way forward to keep the state competitive and build on the importance of the harbor deepening.