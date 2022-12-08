COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son.

In a 23-page response to the defense’s request for a motive, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says, in part, that “Murdaugh was the only individual with a true motive to kill his wife and son.”

They say Murdaugh has “substantial debts” which led to his alleged financial crimes, information that prosecutors say was about to “come to light” at the time of the killings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Prosecutors say Murdaugh’s former law firm was asking him to account for the hundreds of thousands of dollars in missing legal fees that same day.

His personal financial records were part of discovery in a civil lawsuit against Murdaugh filed by Mallory beach’s family, which prosecutors say would have made public his apparent schemes.

This will all be up for debate in front of a judge tomorrow afternoon in Colleton County.