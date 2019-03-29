State representatives introduce islands incorporation bill

The bill to incorporate the City of Chatham Islands has passed its first test. On Thursday, several state representatives placed it in the House Hopper, which formally introduces the bill to the House.

Representatives have one full year to consider the pros and cons.

The 39-page bill outlines the proposed city’s boundaries, powers and more. Residents on Whitemarsh, Wilimington, Oatland and Talahi islands would be affected.

Islands Incorporation, the organization behind the movement issued the following response:

We would like to thank Rep. Jesse Petrea and Sen. Ben Watson for introducing House Bill 710 on Thursday March 28th, 2019. Today marks a milestone in the quest to preserve the islands of Oatland, Talahi, Whitemarsh and Wilmington. This generic, working charter – which is not complete – is required to continue the conversation and perform our due diligence. H.B. 710 does not guarantee a new city government of the islands. The “Placeholder Bill” will now, by rule, sit un-advanced in the “House Hopper” until the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly. It is in no way a commitment by our legislators to pass the bill next session. This decision simply allows the issue to survive, and to be further discussed and vetted by the people of the islands. During the time that passes, it is the duty of the citizens of 31410, which includes the Islands Community Association, to perform due-diligence on the facts surrounding our potential new city. Over the next several months, with input from a wide range of citizens, officials, legislators, and businesses, the factual answers to important questions will become available.“

Stick with News 3 as we continue to follow this story.