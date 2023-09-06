MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Several state representatives are pushing back against McIntosh County’s proposed zoning ordinance that would allow developers to purchase large land tracts in the historic Hog Hammock district on Sapelo Island — a predominately Gullah-Geechee community.

Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman posted on X earlier this morning urging Georgians to stand behind the Hog Hammock community.

The proposed amendment would allow companies to build larger homes in a community that is mostly comprised of cottages no bigger than 1,400 sq. ft. The new ordinance would allow structures over four times that size. Ultimately, it would raise the cost of living, according to the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CAIR also released a statement about the county’s proposed changes saying, in part:

“The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on you to send a message to the McIntosh County Commission and demand that they stop plans to remove zoning protections for the Gullah Geechee community in Hogg Hummock, one of the last intact Gullah Geechee communities in the U.S., and make the process more accessible to the Hummock’s residents. McIntosh County is proposing zoning changes that would allow developers to purchase large tracts of land in the historic Hogg Hummock district where the Gullah Geechee have lived for centuries. This seemingly mundane change poses an enormous threat to the community and their way of life.” CAIR Georgia

Another main concern about the proposed changes was that the meeting to discuss the ordinance was scheduled at the same time as the last daily ferry trip back to the island, which would have made it more difficult for residents to access the meeting. However, the Department of Natural Resources has adjusted the time to better accommodate residents.

The current ordinance also includes a statement about the county being held accountable for protecting the history of the land as well as preserving the culture so that the indigenous people are not forced to leave the island. However, the proposed changes remove indigenous people entirely only stating that the island community will be a “healthy environment for several different types of dwellings and small commercial establishments to support this island community.”

A public hearing about the proposed changes will be held on Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. in the McIntosh County Courthouse.