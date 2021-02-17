State of the City: Statesboro mayor addresses COVID-19, economy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro’s mayor delivered his annual State of the City address virtually Tuesday evening.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar began his remarks addressing the pandemic and the impact it has had on the city.

McCollar remembered those who have lost their lives lost due to the virus and acknowledged that livelihoods are still at risk.

“In this fight, we are working diligently to save lives while shoring up our local economy and lessening the pain of our most vulnerable neighbors,” McCollar said.

The mayor said poverty has long been one of Statesboro’s greatest threats.

He highlighted the “aggressive” work being done to revamp local neighborhoods, including projects with Georgia Southern University and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“We’re building out Aikens Road where a new multi-million dollar business district will develop to include a new Publix and Tormenta FC stadium,” McCollar said.

He added that the city is planning to break ground this year on the Blue Mile streetscape project, which received additional funding in the late summer of 2020.

To view McCollar’s full address, visit the city’s Facebook page.