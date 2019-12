SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County legislative delegation will host a pre-legislative forum Friday at the Savannah Convention Center.

The forum starts at 8 in the morning and lasts until 4:30 in the afternoon.

Georgia representatives and senators will be there to hear constituents’ issues before they pass several bills.

Neighbors will get a chance to speak to the lawmakers about important issues. If you’d like to set up an appointment, email donna.harley@house.ga.gov