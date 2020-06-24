State lawmaker again proposes renaming Talmadge Bridge after Girl Scouts of America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Drivers traveling from Savannah to South Carolina may soon be driving on the Girl Scouts of America Bridge.

Once again, that’s the hope of State Representative Ron Stephens, a Republican serving Savannah, who says he’s leading a push in the final days of this legislative session to officially rename the bridge.

“It sends the right message across the country. It sends the right message for folks that are visiting our city,” said Stephens.

The bridge is commonly known as the Talmadge Memorial Bridge, which is named after former Georgia governor and segregationist Eugene Talmadge.

The name of the bridge has caused controversy in the past because of Talmadge’s white supremacist views in the 30s and 40s.

The Girl Scouts led an effort in 2017 to advocate for renaming the bridge after its founder, Juliette Gordon Low. Stephens has supported the idea in the past, offering a resolution to honor the founder, though not enough lawmakers were on board.

Now, the representative says seeing as the current bridge was never officially named, he thinks naming it after the Girl Scouts is the best option.

“I can’t think of a better name,” said Stephens. “It sure would be nice to have the name of the bridge be as close to the founder of the Girl Scouts of America.”