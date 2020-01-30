State Investigators: No charges for BCSO deputy involved in deadly shooting

SUN CITY, SC. (WSAV) – South Carolina investigators determine not to charge a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an armed suspect.

On July 27th, Beaufort County Sheriff’s (BCSO) deputies responded to a call at Twinkling Court, in the Sun City Hilton Head community.

According to the reports, a neighbor was walking in the street yelling profanities, threatening people and firing a pistol.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigators, that night Deputy Kerry Johnson encountered Donald Allamong in the street with a gun in his hand.

Investigators say Johnson ordered him to stop and show his hands at which point Allamong said “f* * * you” and raised his gun at Johnson.

Investigators determined through body camera audio and the locations of bullet shells at the scene that Allamong fired at Johnson. Johnson fired one shot that hit Mr. Allamong.

The report says Johnson then instructed Allamong to drop the weapon but Allamong refused to comply and continued pointing the pistol in Johnson’s direction. Johnson then fired four more shots and killed Allamong.

The SLED report concludes there is no evidence that would substantiate any General Sessions charges against Deputy Kerry Johnson.

