State and city leaders react to nationwide protests at food distribution event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – During Savannah’s seventh “Feed the City” food giveaway, city and state officials talked about the civil unrest happening across the country.

Thousands of meals are being passed out each week by “Feed the Hungry.” Since they began their food distribution events, over 16 thousand meals have been distributed. Rep. Carl Gilliard said they are working to aid hunger relief as well as facilitate employment opportunities for the countless individuals who have lost their job or are living paycheck to paycheck.

Savannah city leaders like Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz said they were working to make sure “everyone is fed,” on Saturday’s distribution event.

City and state officials weighed in on another type of pain that they say is at the forefront of their minds.

“Cities are burning people are questioning if there’s going to be justice served in different situations. You know what sometimes it goes into ethnicity, sometimes it goes into gender, but justice has no color or no gender other than what is right and what’s wrong,” Gilliard said as he urged community members to find ways to seek justice “peacefully.”

“We don’t have to go down and burn down our buildings and destroy cars and destroy people. Not in Savannah,” Alderwoman Shabazz added.

Gilliard said he will be presenting a bill to repeal Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest Law, legislation that dates back to the Civil War and enables Georgia residents to arrest one another. People across the country have been protesting its appeal after it was cited in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

“We’re doing it as a preventive measure to be able to prevent other things from happening where people won’t take justice into their own hands,” Gilliard said.

“We can work together, we will continue to work together. I there are things that are sometimes not right with the police department we can get it right,” Alderwoman Shabazz said as she worked with local law enforcement at the food distribution event.

Savannah Feed the Hungry is seeking support, volunteers, and donations to help the thousands of people showing up each week for hunger relief. Call (912) 436-7380 to make a donation.