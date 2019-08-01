Starlandia Art Supply announces art supply grant program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starlandia Art Supplies announced it now has micro-grants available for local artists and art organizations.

The art supplies store said that the Starlandia Art Supply Grants (SASG) aim to support youth programs and activities along with public art that benefits the entire community. The grants are awarded monthly and give artists up to $250 of reclaimed art supplies and creative materials.

“The idea for this grant program came from identifying barriers that keep folks from making art, and finding an innovative way to help bring those barriers down,” Clinton Edminster, founder and owner of Starlandia Supply said. “We’re looking forward to seeing some exciting proposals that inspire young people to be involved in their communities.”

SASG applications are now being accepted. The grants are available to all artists, non-profits, government organizations, school districts, teachers and students. When being reviewed, the project’s merit, application quality, youth involvement and community impact will all be considered.

One grant is awarded every month, and there is no application fee. To apply, visit https://starlandiasupply.com/grants/ or email grants@starlandiasupply.com.