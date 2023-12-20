SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Stanley Cup, awarded annually to the National Hockey League playoff champion, will be visiting the Hostess City.

According to the ECHL and Savannah Ghost Pirates, the trophy will be on display at several locations during the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, including at Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 14, and the ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and All-Star Game on Monday, Jan. 15. Both events will take place at the Enmarket Arena.

The Cup is expected to make appearances at historic locations around Savannah, too.

The trophy will be accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, known as the “Keeper of the Cup.” They’ll be available to answer questions about the prized trophy.