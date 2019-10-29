Stallion Motel murder suspect enters a not guilty plea

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Alexis Brown entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of Bhikhubhai Patel. Brown and Emanuel Harvey are both accused of killing Patel at the Stallion Motel on Ogeechee Road in March.

In a police report obtained by News 3, a motel employee said Patel’s body was found inside a room. He was reportedly lying on the ground with a white cord tied around his ankles and was naked from the waist down.

Police say when they questioned Brown, she told them Patel was at one point hit in the face with a pot of hot grease.

The indictment states the cause of death as asphyxia.

