BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A St. Simons Island man could face up to 5 years in prison for threatening to blow up the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) office in New York.

Benjamin Stasko, 34, pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of a threat to injure, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Stasko made the threat in a comment on the agency’s website in July 2020.

Estes said Stasko wrote that he placed a pipe bomb in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence against public institutions, and will vigorously pursue anyone who would perpetrate such crimes,” Estes said. “Benjamin Stasko’s admission of guilt will deliver justice for his dangerous and ill-advised threat.”

Police and bomb-sniffing dogs found no such bomb and investigators later arrested Stasko in St. Simons.

“One of the core tenets of the mission of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) is to protect IRS personnel and property,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury Inspector for Tax Administration. “We are grateful for the assistance of our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office ensuring this individual is held to account.”