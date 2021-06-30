St. Joseph’s/Candler works to restore remaining systems after hack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler (SJ/C) hospital officials say they’re making progress on getting systems back up and running after a ransomware attack two weeks ago.

Restoration efforts have been focused on clearing systems of any cyber threat — then bringing them back online.

The incident has others reviewing their own cybersecurity protocol.

“It’s a real threat,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

“What they are holding hostage is the information, and so you need to have the redundancy that they have the information, but you can still operate,” he added.

A spokesperson for SJ/C says they’ve been working with the FBI to investigate the attack.

“We have been and continue to admit and care for patients. We will continue to work methodically to restore remaining systems as quickly and as safely as possible,” Scott Larson stated.

Matt Malone, director of cybersecurity at tech company VISTRADA, says he’s worked with the FBI on high-profile ransomware attacks.

“The people who are in that situation, who are in that hospital, they’re not sleeping, they’re not eating,” Malone said. “They are working continuously on this, and it an extremely highly stressful situation.”

He says in these situations, hackers will often make copies of patients’ and employees’ personal information after locking down systems.

Malone says if you’re an SJ/C patient, it’s a good idea to lock your credit if you aren’t using it and contact the Social Security office to let them know there’s been a possible breach of your personal information.

“The reporting laws only apply after the incident has been contained,” he explained. “Until they get into a containment, then they can move into the reporting aspects, and that’s when consumers are going to learn more.”