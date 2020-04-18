St. Joseph’s/Candler to resume elective surgeries, reopen outpatient areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler plans to reopen all elective surgeries at its hospitals, along with outpatient areas, on April 22.

CEO and President Paul Hinchey tells WSAV News 3 St. Joseph’s/Candler has seen the number of confirmed cases level out over the past week.

Between all of their hospitals, they are currently caring for nine COVID-19 patients. Hinchey said three of those patients are on ventilators.

“We have about 53 COVID-19 positive patients per 100,000 population in Chatham County,” said Hinchey. “We are in the lowest quartile of any area in Georgia and then as you go up around Atlanta it’s a little higher.”

Hinchey said based on those numbers, his hospitals will resume elective surgeries and open up outpatient areas again. He said visitor restrictions will still be in place and patient screening will continue.

“We are very responsible to people out there who have postponed things that might end up being problematic later, so that’s really the social accountability we have towards this,” said Hinchey.

Hinchey said staff and patients’ safety is priority number one. The hospital has spent at least $2 million on personal protective equipment (PPE). The CEO said they are stocked for the next four months — even with elective surgeries back on.

“The financial hit will be back of the napkin 10 to 15 million, but we are going to get some stimulus money for that so that will take the sting out of some of it,” said Hinchey.

The CEO said his decision to restart certain operations is not because the hospital is losing money. He said his board made a promise when the viral outbreak started; no employees have been laid-off and no hours have been cut.

“We are a Savannah company,” said Hinchey. “We all live here, we’ll retire here, we’re buried here, and we feel an obligation to this community especially as a large employer.”

Hinchey also announced Monday the hospital will begin using serological tests, which produce faster results than mouth and throat swabs. Some experts said these tests, which look for antibodies produced by the immune system response to the virus, can sometimes produce false negatives.

“We’re are going to perform blind studies on it, so we are going to do the antibodies testing and then we are going to send them up to MCG,” said Hinchey. “We are going to crosswalk them to see if the confidence level is the same.”

Although operations at the hospital are getting back to normal, Hinchey said the community should continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks in public.