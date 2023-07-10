Medical professionals with St. Joseph’s/Candler already operate a temporary clinic at the megasite. (WSAV)

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – In less than a year, St. Joseph’s/Candler (SJ/C) will be operating a 7,700-square-foot medical center for employees of the Hyundai Metaplant.

The massive electric vehicle megasite has brought the possibility of nearly 13,000 jobs to the Coastal Empire between the plant itself and its support manufacturers.

SJ/C is already operating a temporary on-site clinic for Hyundai and plans to expand as construction continues.

The goal is to open doors in May 2024.

“Health care is a partner in economic development,” said Paul Hinchey, SJ/C president and CEO. “Access to quality health care needs to be where people work and live, helping them to feel their best and have the time to enjoy their lives and families.”

The on-site medical facility will offer a wide range of resources from primary care and pharmacy services to diagnostics and injury surveillance testing.

At first, the clinic will operate Monday through Friday for eight hours but will eventually cover 24 hours, five days a week.

While the hospital won’t be available to family members of Hyundai workers and other members of the public, they will have access to a separate SJ/C facility. Announced in 2021, the compact but comprehensive medical office building will sit on six acres of land in the Interstate Centre Industrial Park right next to the megasite.

The Hyundai Metaplant is expected to kick off initial production by April 2024, with plans to be fully functional by the fall of 2025.