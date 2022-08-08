SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95.

Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler.

That’s big news for those in Bryan County and surrounding counties who currently have to travel to Savannah or Pooler for the nearest health care.

“You’ve got residential housing, one leg of the stool, health care, the second leg of the stool,” explained Paul Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “The third leg of the stool is education, and we have looked all over this country and this is probably the first model we’ve seen where they’re all integrated in 7,000 acres.”

According Hinchey, their new campus will work hand-in-hand with the Bryan County School System to offer clinical opportunities for local high schoolers similar to what you’d see on some college campuses.

“It’s a major vocational opportunity for health care and I can just speak to myself, when I was in high school I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do, but if I could’ve done a clinical rotation in High School it may have lit a light bulb up in me,” Hinchey said.

Those who attended the announcement say, having local health care will not only help bring families to southern Richmond Hill, Midway and the surrounding communities, it’ll also help the area’s economic growth as well.

“The opportunity here with St. Joseph’s Candler is to have you know, world class health care facility right in the community from day one so at the very least you say ‘okay, hey I want to live here but I want to make sure I don’t have to drive a long way for medical care,’ well you don’t have to it’s right here right from the very beginning,” said Chris Corr, President of Radiant properties.

Construction for St. Joseph’s/Candler’s newest health facility is set to begin in January 2023, with an end date for phase one set for 2024.