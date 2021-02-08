St. Joseph’s/Candler remembers medical director of Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The medical director of the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion has died, according to St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Dr. Ed Richards passed away suddenly on Saturday. Further details were not immediately released.

Known as a giant in his field, Richards started in gynecologic oncology in 1996 and went on to establish his own private practice in Lubbock, Texas.

He joined St. Joseph’s/Candler in 2012 as the director of Gynecologic Oncology and Advanced Pelvic Surgery and became the medical director of the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion last summer.

“He was visionary about how to bring our program to another level, one that focuses even more on the patients as central to their care,” said Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion Executive Director Nancy Johnson in a statement.

“But, personally, my own child went to him and he validated her when other physicians in another city couldn’t,” she continued. “He heard her pain, he resolved her problem. He showed up for doctors with newly diagnosed patients who were distraught, even late in the day, because he didn’t want them going into the night or weekend without a plan. That was the kind of person he was.”

Richards is survived by his wife Susan, of 35 years, and their three daughters. Those who knew him well say he was a lover of music, sports and good whiskey.

“I grew to know and admire him during the past nine years – not just for his skill as a surgeon, but also for the enormity of his faith and how his faith directed his life with his family and his patients,” St. Joseph’s/Candler President and CEO Paul Hinchey stated. “He touched Savannah with his skills, his kindness and his humility. He built our GYN Oncology program from scratch, making it not only the leading program in southeast Georgia but a destination for patients from all over the country.

“He was well, well respected by his peers for his skill and reputation but more importantly he was beloved by his patients and his team. He served as a mentor on so many levels for all of us. He will be greatly missed.”

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to:

St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations – Advancements in Cancer Care Fund

sjchs.org/foundations

5356 Reynolds Street

Suite 400

Savannah, Ga. 31405