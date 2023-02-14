SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Workers at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System (SJCHS) can buy homes with a lot more ease thanks to one of the health system’s projects.

With another $40,000 donated Tuesday, Feb. 7, SJCHS has donated $185,000 in down-payment assistance to help co-workers purchase their own homes in the Homeowner Assistance Program, in partnership with the city of Savannah.

One employee who bought a house in 2021 says the project changed her life.

“It’s just a burden lifted off of me to have a brand new home,” said Breonna Frazier, who works in case management.

Frazier has worked for SJCHS for five years, and as a first-time homeowner, this was a game changer for her and her daughter.

“I spent a year looking at homes,” said Frazier, “they either needed major works, a lot of updates, and I was either disappointed and overwhelmed.”

It’s helping her in the long run, too, with her equity increasing and mortgage manageable.

“The interest rate wasn’t that high, so the mortgage wasn’t that high. I’m only paying $200 more than what I was renting so that was a blessing,” she said.

Breonna is one of 53 SJCHS employees who have received help with a down payment in the program’s nine years.

St Joseph’s/Candler tells News 3 that six other coworkers are in the process of buying a home with the program’s help.

For more information on the program, visit the city’s website here.