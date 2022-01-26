St. Helena shooting leads to closure of Eddings Point Rd, says BCSO

ST. HELENA S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shut down a portion of Eddings Point Rd. on St. Helena Island after responding to a reported shooting in the area.

BCSO says deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims on Eddings Point Rd. around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

BCSO deputies secured the scene for Beaufort County Emergency Services to treat and transport the victims to the hospital.

Authorities believe the subject responsible for the shooting is located at the scene.

BCSO says there does not appear to be a public safety threat.

The road between the 200 and 400 blocks of Eddings Point is temporarily shut down.

BCSO asks everyone to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Continue to check this page for the latest updates.