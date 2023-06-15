ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The St. Helena Island mother accused of drowning her 6-year-old and attempting to murder another child will remain in jail.

Jamie Bradley-Brun waived her right to a bond hearing Thursday.

It was back in May when the 37-year-old allegedly killed her 6-year-old before attempting to drown her 8-year-old.

Investigators say her 16-year-old daughter freed the 8-year-old and then escaped the home and called 911.

Brun is now facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Investigators say they are not revealing the possible motive in this case.