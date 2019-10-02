St. Andrew’s School students come together for annual Scottish games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Andrew’s School brought out the bagpipes on Wednesday for their Scottish games.

Each year, the Savannah college-preparatory school kicks off the annual games with a parade through campus before taking to the field.

It’s a way to honor St Andrew’s School’s Scottish heritage. Students are divided into different “clans,” from MacDuff to MacPherson, and partnered up with students from other grades.

They compete in a variety of games, including the caber toss, where students flip a large pole over a long distance, as well as the tug of war.

Students tell News 3 the event does a great job of bringing kids of all ages together.

“We are paired up in one lower school, one middle school and one high school partner,” said Sydney Orr, a senior at St. Andrew’s. “The goal is to have it all kinds of divisions of schools so that everyone can connect and play games together and have fun.”

Students ages six through 18 took part in the challenges. After the games wrapped up, the faculty presented awards to the top participants.