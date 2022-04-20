SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Visual and Performance Arts program senior students at Savannah State University(SSU) will be showcased in an art exhibition and dance performance.

“The War is Not Over,” a 28-minute contemporary, hip hop and African dance routine, will be performed by Zhakyra Nelson. As a part of Telfair’s Family Day, the performance will be held on Apr. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Neises Auditorium, located in the Jepson Center at 207 W York St. An artist talk will follow the performance.

A senior thesis exhibition featuring the artwork of Ashutosh Dave,“Kwaab,” is a series of digital photo illustrations representative of the artist’s attempt to simplify his dreams and hopefully find purpose behind them. The exhibition will be on display from Apr. 20 through May 13 in SSU’s Access Gallery, located on the first floor of the Social Sciences building at 3219 College St. An opening reception will be held on Apr. 20 at 6 p.m., following an artist talk at 5 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.