SSU to host 69th annual Southern Regional Press Institute for media students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is set to host the 69th annual Southern Regional Press Institute (SPRI) conference this week for students interested in working in journalism, public relations and other media industries.

The conference is set for Thursday and Friday and will focus on the theme of “Going Solo: Prepare to Do It All”.

SRPI says the theme is based on a growing need in media for people who can do all tasks in the planning, production and dissemination of media. The theme focuses on everything from journalists who write, shoot and edit their stories, to public relations practitioners who create social media content while writing a press release, to those who play multiple roles on a film set.

Lisa Osborne Ross is set to be the opening speaker. Ross is the president of the Edelman Washington, D.C. office. She has a lengthy resume that includes serving the Clinton administration as the communications director for the U.S. Labor Department and co-founding the Washington Area Women’s Foundation.

Tina Tyus-Shaw

Wanda Smalls Lloyd, chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at SSU from 2013-2016, will speak about her new book “Coming Full Circle: From Jim Crow to Journalism” on Thursday. A discussion and book signing will be held at 6 p.m. in the Asa Gordan Library Art Gallery. It will be free and open to the public.

WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw will keynote the Milledge-Owens Awards Luncheon. Tyus-Shaw has been with WSAV since 1992. She previously worked in television and radio in Macon, The Outer Banks of North Carolina and Columbus, Ga. She was also chosen as a Savannah torchbearer for the 1996 Olympic Torch Run across Georgia.

At the luncheon, students will be awarded for their work.

Workshops, panels and discussions are set throughout both days. To see a list of events and to register for SRPI and the luncheon, CLICK HERE.