SSU to hold in-person graduation ceremony Saturday

Savannah State University will hold an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, November 21, at T. A. Wright Stadium for its fall Class of 2020. A separate in-person ceremony for the spring Class of 2020 will be held on Dec. 12.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) will hold its 197th undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony on Saturday at T.A. Wright Stadium.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Approximately 315 students will receive master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees.

SSU says in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, each student will be allowed to invite a maximum of four guests. Everyone at the ceremony will be required to wear masks and will enter and exit the stadium at specific spots.

“Though we have made adjustments to our usual pomp and circumstance surrounding this significant milestone for our students, we are happy to offer an in-person graduation ceremony,” said SSU Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “The graduation ceremony represents such an exciting moment in time for our students, and I know the graduates are looking forward to celebrating their successes with their families.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will give the commencement address. Johnson earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from SSU and Georgia Southern University.

SSU will hold a graduation ceremony for the spring class of 2020 on Dec. 12. More information is available, here.