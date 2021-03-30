SSU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for spring grads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is set to hold three in-person ceremonies for the spring graduating class of 2021.

More than 380 students will receive master’s bachelor’s and/or associated degrees come May at Tiger Arena. The schedule is as follows:

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m.

College of Business Administration and College of Education: Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m.

College of Sciences and Technology: Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m.

Each student will be allowed to invite a maximum of four guests, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Students and guests will be required to wear masks during the event.

According to the university, a survey of students, faculty and staff determined where and how ceremonies would take place. The events will also be livestreamed online at savannahstate.edu/commencement.

Last year at the start of the pandemic, SSU shifted the spring 2020 graduation ceremonies online. But nearly six months later, an in-person ceremony took place to give students a chance to celebrate their accomplishments.