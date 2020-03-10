SSU student recovering after serious hit and run crash in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah State University (SSU) student is recovering Monday from serious injuries after a hit and run accident in one of downtown Savannah’s busiest areas.

It has been two weeks since the crash happened near Franklin Square, at the intersection of Congress and Montgomery Streets. Savannah Police told the family that they are still looking for the suspect.

A police report says it started when the driver was kicked out of Social Club: a popular bar on Congress Street. The report says the suspect threatened to “wet this whole place up,” which witnesses say is a “street term for shooting a business.”

At that point, police say he drove off, hit Janeesah Fulton and kept going at a high rate of speed. Fulton says she spent two weeks at the hospital. She does not remember much from the actual crash.

“If someone asked me….’how does it feel to get hit by a car?’ I couldn’t tell you. I have no idea how it feels. I just know the aftermath of the feeling,” she said, before adding that the aftermath is just as painful.

Fulton is recovering from neck, head and pelvis injuries, and is constantly dealing with pain throughout her body. She needs a walker to get around for the next two months. She is also required to wear a neck brace.

“This is a dramatic change,” she said of her current lifestyle. Fulton says she always enjoyed being an independent student, employee and young woman. “It’s a change I’m trying to get used to because sometimes I get emotional.”

Fulton and her mother — Jamelah Uqdah — say those moments come when they remember the driver left Fulton lying in the street.

“You didn’t feel any remorse for me?” said Fulton when asked about the suspect. “It really hurts to know [he] hit someone and kept going without thinking ‘hey you [almost] took this girl’s life away?”

“That just added more insult to it,” said Uqdah.

In spite of the ordeal, Fulton says her focus now is on her progress. Doctors tell her she is recovering well and quickly. She needs months more of physical and occupational therapy. The family is looking for donations to help cover the cost.

“I feel like I’ve been given this second chance. All I want to do is stay positive because I know this may be a long process but this isn’t permanent,” said Fulton.

Uqdah says she is thankful to Savannah State University for its willingness to support Fulton in her recovery process and on her road to graduation. Fulton hopes to graduate in December, despite the physical setback.

Savannah Police Department says it is working on giving News 3 an update on the state of the investigation.