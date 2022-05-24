PORT ROYAL, S.C (WSAV) — The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department credits a sprinkler for extinguishing an apartment fire Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at Laurel Hill Apartments in Port Royal just before 7 p.m. on Monday Upon arrival, crews reported light smoke showing from a three-story, multi-family dwelling.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished by a sprinkler system which prevented any injuries and further

damage to the apartment and surrounding apartments.

“Multi-family dwelling fires can be very dangerous for everybody involved, the sprinkler did its job by extinguishing the fire very quickly and preventing any injuries from occurring,” said Battalion Chief Matt Bowsher.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, and the Town

of Port Royal Police Department all responded to the fire.