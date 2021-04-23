Two Savannah locations nominated to the National Register of Historic Places

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced they have nominated Springfield Terrace School and the Savannah Water Works Pump House to the National Register of Historic Places.

The city made the nomination through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Historic Preservation Division.

The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of historic buildings, structures, sites, objects, and districts worthy of preservation. National Register-eligible properties must meet the National Register Criteria for Evaluation.

Springfield Terrace School, located at 707 Hastings St. in Savannah, was built in 1926. According to the city, the school is significant for its association with African American education in Chatham County.

The Savannah Water Works Pump House, located at 1204 W. Gwinnett St. in Savannah, is a Romanesque Revival-style pump house built in 1892.

The Georgia National Register Review Board will consider the nominations at its May 21 meeting, which falls during National Historic Preservation Month.

The public can submit comments or questions about the nomination through May 18 to: Dr. David Crass, Division Director and Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Georgia Department of Community Affairs Historic Preservation Division 60 Executive Park South, NE Atlanta, GA 30329



The city of Savannah will also conduct a cultural resources survey of buildings and properties within the Canal District to identify historically significant resources starting in May.