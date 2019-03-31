Spring has Sprung at Skidaway Island State Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A vendor at the Spring Art fair on Skidaway Island.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A vendor at the Spring Art fair on Skidaway Island.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The state park held a Spring Art Fair and it featured everything from paintings to woven decorations.

For those who came with an appetite--the event also featured a handful of food vendors. Organizers say there most recent event--Pups for Trucks was so successful they were recognized for innovation at the National Rangers Conference.

" We were kind of thinking how can we tweak it because it was so successful, and we thought well savannah has a thriving art community so maybe we could mesh the two together and so that was kind of our idea moving forward, " said Wyatt Ingram, Senior Ranger at Skidaway Island State Park.

Organizers say moving forward they want to have more events like this---and are hoping it brings more people to the park.