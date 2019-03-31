Local News

Spring has Sprung at Skidaway Island State Park

They held a Spring Art fair that featured vendors and food trucks.

By:

Posted: Mar 31, 2019 11:57 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 11:57 AM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The state park held a Spring Art Fair and it featured everything from paintings to woven decorations. 
 
For those who came with an appetite--the event also featured a handful of food vendors. Organizers say there most recent event--Pups for Trucks was so successful they were recognized for innovation at the National Rangers Conference.
 
 "We were kind of thinking how can we tweak it because it was so successful, and we thought well savannah has a thriving art community so maybe we could mesh the two together and so that was kind of our idea moving forward," said Wyatt Ingram, Senior Ranger at Skidaway Island State Park. 
 
Organizers say moving forward they want to have more events like this---and are hoping it brings more people to the park.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center