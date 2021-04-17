Sporting clays charity event raises money for service, therapy dogs

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 100 shooters and 20 volunteers participated in a sporting clays charity event to raise money for service and therapy dogs.

Sporting clays is a type of clay pigeon shooting meant to mimic live quarry shooting. Attendees also participated in a live auction, two shotgun raffles and observed working dog demonstrations.

Britnee Kinard, Founder and CEO of SD Gunner Fund non-profit, said she and her husband saw a “huge” need for service animals after her husband was catastrophically injured from serving in the military.

Kinard said around $10,000 was raised at the event.

“We started our organization to assist members who had service animals and it sort of grew into training and providing and doing a lot more within the community over the last few years,” Kinard said.

The non-profit has 75 service animals and 5 therapy dogs since it was founded in 2014, according to Kinard. Last year, the SD Gunner Fund assisted more than 33,000 people, Kinard added.

One of the service dogs named Norbert showed off his tricks and training at the event. Norbert is a gluten alert allergy dog, who carries his owner’s medicine and EpiPen.

“Every time that our veteran goes out in public she lets Norbert, sniff her food or her products to tell if there is gluten within that product,” Kinard said. “If there is gluten in that product he will either sit and paw at her or nudge her to let her know and then so she will not eat that product.”

Kinard said on average it costs the non-profit $8,000 to train their service animals. The service animals help veterans and autistic children, according to Kinard.

The animals are taught how to deal with owners suffering from PTSD, brain injuries, mobility issues, sexual assault trauma, anxiety, allergies and more.