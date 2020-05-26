Splash in the Boro to remain closed this summer due to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Splash in the Boro Waterpark will not open for the summer, the park announced Monday.

The decision was made by the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department (SBCPRD), who operate the waterpark, and Bulloch County officials based on guidelines from Georgia health officials and the CDC.

“Social distancing cannot be achieved by swimmers in a wave pool or other water attractions,” Justin Blanton, Aquatics Manager at Splash said.

Blanton said in a statement shared on the waterpark’s Facebook page that the safety of patrons is the priority. He said waterpark management considered “multiple avenues” to get the facility open this summer, but said in each scenario, the safety of staff and guests was not guaranteed.

“This would have been the beginning of our 17th season of operation, and we always look forward to summer season,” Blanton said. “It was an extremely difficult decision to make, but it was the right one to help keep our community members safe.”

Wayne Gay, SBCPRD interim director, said children and a waterpark “just don’t match up” when it comes to social distancing.

“We were not able hire a lot of valued seasonal employees,” Jaime Riggs, Aquatics Guest Services Supervisor said. “Your pool staff, maintenance team, concessionaires, guest services agents and many other important part-time Splash team members are the heart of our programs, and they will be missed.”

Splash also announced that the Aquatics Fitness Center Exercise and Lap Swim facility at the park are set to reopen on June 5. The facility has been closed since mid-March per Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order.

“We have a glimmer of good news, we’re happy to announce our plans to open the Competition Pool and Therapy Pool outside of our Aquatics Fitness Center on Friday, June 5,” said Riggs. “We will be operating the Aquatics Center facility and two pools only at a reduced capacity following recommended guidelines and social distancing measures. Patrons will be able to see these guidelines on our social media pages and website this week.”

Splash said that 2020 waterpark season pass holders will be contacted through e-mail and on social media with instruction. There will be multiple membership options, the waterpark said.

Splash said it “hopes to focus its efforts this summer on virtual programming, deferred maintenance projects, upkeep of properties and partnering with community entities to do all it can within the confines of health and safety to provide meaningful experiences and find other ways to celebrate summer.”