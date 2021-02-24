Speed limits lowered on Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Driving behaviors are responsible for a rise in car crashes on Pooler Parkway. So, the Pooler Police Department (PPD) is doing what they can to make the roads safer for drivers.

For the last two years, PPD has been working on a traffic study. They had an engineer look at what was going on to make sure the speed limits on Pooler Parkway were in compliance with the number of crashes that they were seeing.

Lieutenant Victor Tyson with PPD said an engineer took the last 48 to 24 months of data for crashes on the roadway to see what changes can be made.

“After the engineer looked at everything there were a couple of places on Pooler Parkway where they did recommend a speed limit change,” Lt. Tyson said.

The speed limit change went into effect last week. Starting on North Pooler Parkway, near the Godley Station, intersection you’ll notice the speed change went from 50 mph down to 45 mph. Other portions of Pooler Parkway dropped from 45 mph to 35 mph.

“What we’re hoping is that people do slow down and for this to reduce the number of crashes that we are having,” Lt. Tyson said.

Tyson told News 3 Pooler Parkway averages one crash per day and the number continues to go up during busy times of the year. He also said there have been several deadly car crashes over the last few years.

“I know many people remember the double vehicle homicide that happened a few years ago in front of Lowe’s. That was the last major one that we’ve had,” he said.

All of this is an effort to make sure drivers make it home safely to save lives.

“It allows you to be able to think and react and break in time before you are involved in a crash,” Lt. Tyson said.

Pooler Police are allowed to begin ticketing drivers 30 days after the speed limit changes. They say they will update the public before the grace period expires.