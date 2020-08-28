Special needs karate program grapples with budget cuts

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – States across the country are making steep budget cuts in the wake of COVID-19.

Georga state leaders recently cut more than 100 million dollars from funding for Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Carson Fortner, the owner of Pooler Karate and Krav Maga said it will have a devastating impact on families who cannot afford support on their own.

Fortner’s special needs program ‘Special Kicks,’ has enough funding for the kids and young adults currently enrolled; but they have no funding available for new students.

The karate center is raising funds for families with special needs children, who will no longer be getting government assistance.

Click HERE to donate to their GoFundMe page.